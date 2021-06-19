Stormy start to the weekend; flash flood warnings issued

The weather was active across Indiana on Friday. Central Indiana was highlighted under a severe weather threat and the atmosphere was steamy enough to support that development. At first, thunderstorms fired up over Blackford, Jay, Delaware, and Randolph counties around 3 PM Friday. The storms started to quickly rotate, and there was a preliminary report of a tornado within Jay County. The National Weather Service will be going to survey the damage from the storm today and determine the strength of the winds.

Later in the afternoon, an outflow boundary from Friday morning’s thunderstorms set-up just north of downtown Indianapolis. Storms initiated along the boundary as temperatures peaked into the lower 90s with dew points near 70°. The unstable atmosphere helped the storms intensify quickly through the evening hours. There were a few tornado warnings issued last night, along with several severe thunderstorm warnings.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continued to pass over central Indiana through the overnight hours. Weak rotation within the super cells was detected on Live Guardian Radar last night. There were also strong winds into the early Saturday morning.

In the last 24 hours, there were numerous large hail reports within central Indiana, including reports of baseball sized hail from the cell that traveled over Marion County. Large hail was reported within New Palestine and within Putnam County.

Another major concern this Saturday is the rainfall from the rounds of thunderstorms. Owen, Monroe and southern Clay counties received the heaviest rainfall based on radar estimates within a 24-hour period. More than 7.40” of rain was measured in Spencer, Indiana around 7:30 AM.

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for several counties over south-central Indiana through midday. Plus, we are tracking yet another chance for thunderstorms this morning. Heavy downpours from a non-severe thunderstorm is pushing south-southeast through Bloomington and Bedford at 11:31 AM. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out today.

We are anticipating more dry time on Sunday compared to today. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible tomorrow as highs peak near 90°. A cold front will track over the state on Monday and bring us relief from the heat and humidity by Tuesday.