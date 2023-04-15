INDIANAPOLIS – A line of storms is approaching Indiana this evening and will impact parts of the state after dark.

Wind & rain comes Saturday night

A severe line of storms is progressing into Illinois from the west and will arrive in Western Indiana around 10:30pm. As this line of storms approaches the state, it will begin to weaken with the loss of daytime heating. A mass of drier air resides over Indiana, and this will also work against storm maintenance.

With that said, there is enough energy that storms may be strong as the penetrate the western portion of the state. Gusty wind and hail are expected initially, but that threat will decrease rapidly as they move into Central Indiana. Heavy rain is expected through most of the state however, and thunder & lightning will accompany.

Chilly weather returns on Sunday

Shortly after the rain exits overnight, a cold front will move across the state. This will come cold air and even the chance for some mixing in Northern Indiana (…as in mixing with snowflakes)! High temperatures will be set around sunrise, immediately before the front passes through. Temps will be in the low 60s initially, but we’ll drop into the mid 40s by the late afternoon. Showers will be around at times during the day and sunshine will be kept at a minimum. Wind gusts will be up to 35 mph during the day which will add to the chill in the air.

A rebound lies ahead towards the middle of the week, but we’ll have to get through Monday first. Wind will remain strong with gusts up to 45 mph and high temps may not break out of the upper 40s. Showers could linger for a time, but drier air should prevail before the end of the day!