Mild Start to the Weekend

Skies are mostly cloudy to kick-off the weekend and temperatures are quickly turning mild this morning! Many spots over south-central Indiana are already in the lower 60s at 9 AM. This is only the beginning of a big warm-up that we’re going to see today.

A warm front is lifting over the state this morning and it will bring limited shower chances early in the day and much warmer weather this afternoon! Highs are expected to peak into the mid-70s today despite the cloud cover over the area.

Severe Threat This Evening

The spotty showers and storms early in the day will likely stay below severe weather criteria. However, we are closely watching the potential for strong to severe storms ahead of the cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Illinois and a large portion of central Indiana under a slight zone. West-central Indiana will have a more favorable atmosphere to develop severe thunderstorms this evening. The squall line that is expected to form will likely weaken as it travels over the state, and as we lose daytime heating. A more isolated threat exists east of Indianapolis.

Timing for Thunderstorms

The window for severe weather will likely start after 4 PM and last through midnight. Regardless of where you live, it will turn noisy with the coverage picking up after 7 PM. Damaging straight-line winds will be the primary threat. Isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

A Comfy Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms are going to wind down after 3 AM Sunday with the area drying out for Sunday. Clouds are expected to break mid-morning and skies will become partly cloudy. Highs will rise near 70-degrees, making for a comfortable day!