Summer-like surge for first weekend of fall; Timing much needed rain

We’re nearing the first weekend of fall but instead, summer-like warmth is staging a comeback. That’s a complete reversal from where we were last week with temperatures that felt more fall-like over the last weekend of summer. On Friday, some spots across central Indiana hit the 80-degree mark. Temperatures will be into the mid 80s for Saturday, running about 10-degrees above average.

The warmth doesn’t last long. A couple of cold fronts swing through the state late in the weekend and next week. This will bring us cooler temperatures but also the chance for some much needed rainfall. Since August 19th, Indianapolis has only measured 0.04″ of rainfall. That’s the driest for these dates in 112 years. Going on 38 days now with so little rainfall, this dry stretch is one of the longest on record for the city. Many areas within central Indiana are surpassing a 4″ rain deficit since August 19th, sending portions of the state into drought conditions while many other areas are nearing it.

Our first frontal passage on Sunday into Monday will dry to squeeze out a few showers and possibly and isolated thunderstorm. Confidence is low that this round will produce much rain for most of us. Better chance for rain come Monday night into Tuesday where widespread showers are looking more promising. However, overall rain TOTALS are looking rather low.

Our jet stream takes a dive mid next week sending temperatures to October-like levels. Afternoon highs trend down a little each day with temperatures struggling to break out of the 50s by late next week.