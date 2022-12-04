High pressure is in control of today’s weather pattern across the Ohio Valley. We are going to wrap-up the weekend with mostly sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures. This is coming after having morning lows dip down into the teens around central Indiana. Temperatures are going to recover for the afternoon and rise near 41° in Indianapolis. The average high for the date is 44°.

Clear skies remain in place this evening, which is good if you have any plans outside! If you plan on going to any Christmas lights displays, you will want to wear layers! The clear sky this evening will help temperatures quickly drop into the upper 20s by 9 PM. The area will become mostly cloudy after midnight and the additional clouds will help temperatures level out overnight. Lows are expected to fall into the mid-20s by early Monday morning.

There will still be several dry hours to enjoy on Monday before spotty rain chances arrive in the afternoon. South-Central Indiana has the best chance of seeing rainfall tomorrow. The rest of the area will see mainly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40s.

Rain chances stick around for the next several days as an active pattern sets up. Shower coverage ramps up by Thursday of this week.