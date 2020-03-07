Sunny and seasonal Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We wrapped up the work week with colder temperatures and strong wind gusts around central Indiana! Peak wind gusts climb above 40 MPH for a few locations on Friday.

The wind is much lighter this Saturday morning and skies have cleared out! The calm conditions and bitter temperatures in the lower 20s are contributing to the formation of frost around the area. A heavy coat is needed early in the morning, but the strong March sun will help highs jump near 50 degrees late in the afternoon!

Southerly winds tonight will prevent lows from falling back into the lower 20s tonight. Temperatures will likely drop closer to the freezing mark in Indianapolis under a mainly clear sky. Winds speeds are going to pick up into Sunday, which will help temperatures climb into the 60s! Highs tomorrow will rise more than 10 degrees above normal for early March.

High pressure over the Great Lakes is going to keep the state dry through the weekend, but rain chances rise as we open the work week. Cloud cover will build back into the area by Monday morning with showers filling into central Indiana after the lunch hour.

The next work week looks more active with forecast models hinting multiple waves of rainfall. At least temperatures will stay mild despite the many shower chances through next Friday!