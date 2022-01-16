Light snow possible tonight, could lead to slick roads

High pressure will control today’s forecast locally. Skies are mostly clear this morning with temperatures in the teens for much of central Indiana. The northeasterly breeze is making it “feel like” the single digits. Wear layers if your plans take you outdoors this morning!

We’re tracking bright skies to wrap-up the weekend. Temperatures will also become seasonal this afternoon. Highs will peak into the mid-30s.

The weather may be quiet in Indiana, but the weather is much more active over the southern and eastern US. Several states are highlighted under Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories.

If you plan to travel, check your flights for delays or cancelations before heading to the airport! Expect travel impacts from the winter storm. Accumulating snow and icing are likely with this system.

Central Indiana will have another opportunity to see light snow tonight. Little to no accumulation is expected with this wave of activity. Totals should remain below the half inch mark. Even with very little snowfall on the way, be wary of slick conditions early Monday morning!