Sunny and slightly warmer Sunday

On Saturday, Indianapolis fell to two degrees! Other locations dropped below zero, including Frankfort (-5°), Crawfordsville (-2°), and Logansport (-4°). Highs remained below the freezing mark yesterday and only climbed to 20° at the Indianapolis Airport.

Temperatures are trending nearly 10 to 20 degrees warmer compared to Saturday morning. This trend will continue today as highs reach into the mid-30s this afternoon! The sunshine and highs above freezing should aid with snowmelt.

An approaching cold front will bring additional clouds to central Indiana tonight and a few flurries. Freezing drizzle may be in the mix at times as the boundary passes Monday morning.

The wintry mixture will push into west-central Indiana after 5 AM and arrive near the Indy metro at rush hour. This could create a few slick spots heading into work and school tomorrow morning.

The northwesterly wind shift will draw in colder air on Monday with highs staying below 30°. Temperatures will improve at this this week with highs near 40° on Wednesday and Friday.