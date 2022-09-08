A ‘closed low’ in the forecast could bring an end to the warmth streak that reached eleven straight days.

BRIGHT SUNSHINE OVERHEAD

Bring on the sunshine. It’s been a cloudy first week to September, a month that is among the sunniest annually. Through Wednesday we had less than half (30%) the possible sunshine to-date.

We’ve improved on that today. Stunning skies overhead on this Thursday afternoon leading to the SUNNINEST day so-far this September and only among THREE DAYS in the past seven weeks this clear.

ONE MORE TIME

Too chilly too soon? Early morning lows dipped to 50-degrees in many outlying locations. 50° Frankfort, Crawfordsville and Mt. Comfort. 50° is the NORMAL LOW for October 3rd in Indianapolis! Conditions are set to return to these levels early Friday morning.

CLOSED LOW – OPENS UP RAIN CHANCES

We will end the work week with comfortable mornings and sun-drenched afternoons that drives warmer afternoon temps. Changes loom entering the weekend when we add more humidity, clouds and even rain chances. The evolution of a ‘closed-low’ – a upper level low pressure that has been left behind by the main branch of the jet stream will drive the extended forecast here. Daily downpours and perhaps some of the coolest afternoons since late May are possible next week.

There are a few more 80-degree days coming but Thursday was a benchmark day in central Indiana. Today is the 102nd 80-degree day (or higher) of the year in Indianapolis which surpasses the normal tally in an entire year. We’ve had 10 more than last year to-date and the MOST since 2018 (105).

There is strong evidence that real summer-level warmth will return here late next week, we will be monitoring.