Clear skies overnight from high pressure over the state helped temperatures drop back into the lower teens. The light breeze also created near-zero wind chills at times around sunrise. Even though it was a chilly morning, temperatures today will feel more than 40° warmer by the afternoon!

Southerly winds will stay strong both days this weekend with gusts up to 35 MPH. However, it is the southern wind direction that will contribute to a warming trend in the days ahead. Highs are going to peak into the lower 40s later today, which is an improvement compared to Indy’s high of 25° on Friday. Even warmer weather is expected to arrive by next week!

The milder pattern will be accompanied with our next batch of rain. Indianapolis has yet to have any measurable precipitation this month and the next opportunity for showers arrives by Tuesday. Highs through midweek will reach into the lower to mid-50s.