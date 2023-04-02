The winds were strong on Saturday with measured gusts exceeding 60 MPH at the Indianapolis Airport! There were even light showers around throughout the day as temperatures tumbled into the 40s in the afternoon.

It may be a chilly morning around the Hoosier State, but temperatures will improve by the afternoon as highs reach into the mid to upper 50s. The weather today is seasonal for the date as skies become mostly sunny.

Showers will begin to creep back into the area before sunrise Monday. The rainfall will first impact south-central Indiana and approach the Indianapolis metro near the morning rush hour. Tomorrow’s rainfall is not going to washout, but there will be spotty showers around at times. Skies will be mostly cloudy between the limited shower chances with highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday is a day to watch! Another strengthening low pressure system will bring additional storm chances to the Midwest. With highs in the 70s, severe weather is a possibility for the state! The Storm Prediction Center has the western half of central Indiana highlighted under a slight risk zone. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on the track and timing of the system on FOX59.