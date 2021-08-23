Sunny start to the week; heatwave underway

A heat wave is underway for central Indiana. It’s already a steamy start to the workweek. Temperatures fell to the lower 70s early in the day. The patchy fog that developed in our outlying counties will burn off by 10 AM as temperatures quickly rise. Highs will peak into the lower 90s again this afternoon!

Dew points around the area are expected to drop below 70° approaching 5 PM, which will help improve the sticky-feel late in the day. We will stay warm through the evening with air temperatures in the 80s through 10 PM. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Storm chances will rise in our northwestern counties Tuesday afternoon. At first, the activity will be isolated due the heat and humidity. It will feel rather steamy too with highs in the mid-90s. The heat index may even reach 100° tomorrow afternoon!

We may be less than one month away from the first day of fall, but the summer-feel heat is here to stay. The stretch of 90s will continue for the next several days! There will be scattered thunderstorm chances late in the week.