Sunny stretch begins today; less humid end to the workweek

A cold front is passing over the state this Wednesday morning. It will bring cooler, less humid changes to the weather pattern through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will trend slightly below average until Friday!

Skies will be partly cloudy out the door this morning. The showers and thunderstorms ahead of the boundary are now southeast of the FOX59 viewing area. Drier conditions are going to build into the state today as higher pressure approaches the Midwest.

Temperatures have dropped into the upper 60s this morning with a touch of humidity. However, the strong northwesterly wind flow will keep highs near the 80° mark and dew points will sharply drop after the lunch hour. It will feel much more comfortable as you’re heading home from work this evening!

A sunny stretch begins today, and you can expect several dry days in the extended forecast. Highs will quickly rise through the weekend and into next week. Highs could even break 90° again early in the next workweek!