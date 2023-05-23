Another beautiful day is in store as the sunny stretch continues for the Ohio Valley. Indianapolis did reach 80° on Monday, which marked the fourth 80-degree day for the month. More 80s are on the way for today and temperatures are going to rise a few degrees more compared to yesterday. A southerly wind shift will contribute to summer-like warmth through midweek.

Quiet weather will continue this evening and overnight with mostly clear skies over the state. Lows are going to drop back near 60° by early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is going to be the warmest of the week! Highs will be running around 10-degrees above average for late-May as temperatures peak into the mid-80s. A few scattered clouds will form ahead of a back door cold front. The boundary is going to bring a northeasterly shift in the winds and a drop in temperatures for Thursday and Friday.

A weak shower chance cannot be ruled out late Wednesday along the front. However, there is not much moisture associated with the boundary and most of the area will remain dry as it moves over the Ohio Valley. Wind speeds will increase too as the cooler air makes its push into the region. Wind gusts may rise near 30 MPH Wednesday night and into Thursday.

More seasonable weather does return behind the frontal boundary. Highs will rise into the lower 70s on Thursday and back into the mid-70s in time for Carb Day at IMS! Forecast models are keeping the holiday weekend dry for the Hoosier State.