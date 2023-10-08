Thanks to the increased cloud cover, most of Central Indiana was cooler than Sunday with highs mainly in the 50s. It was the coolest day since May 2, 2023 when Indy got to 57° for a high temperature. After the clouds and light rain showers get out of here Sunday night, the workweek will start sunny before we warm up by the middle of the week.

A quick-moving upper-level disturbance is giving off some light rain showers for Sunday evening. These will taper off into the overnight hours and the clouds will follow suit. Tonight won’t be as cold as last night but still, it will be chilly nonetheless with lows in the 40s. I think Monday night will have more widespread lows in the 30s. This means it’s possible at that time, a few spots could see patchy frost.

Forecast Lows Overnight Monday-Tuesday Morning

The daytime Monday looks great, like a cool autumn day with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. The same can be said for Tuesday, too! Cooler northwest flow will continue. However starting Wednesday, a warming trend starts as we also turn more active and cloudier. Highs approaching 70° will be around Wednesday with rain chances later in the day. This will be part of an area of low pressure that will give Central Indiana rain chances through next weekend.

Atmospheric Set Up Monday Atmospheric Set Up Wednesday

Our area will be in the warmer sector of this system with southerly flow returning. This is why on Thursday our temperatures will get even warmer in the low-to-mid 70s. As the forecast low moves east, the best chances of rain will come ahead of its associated cold front. While scattered rain chances exist later Wednesday and periodically Thursday, the best chances for rain are Friday. Lingering rain chances exist into next weekend as the low could stall a bit.

Atmospheric Set Up Thursday

Model Output Rain Wednesday Model Output Rain Thursday Model Output Rain Friday (cold front passage)

Nonetheless, temperatures will drop once the cold front passes through with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° by next weekend.