Sunshine on Saturday; wet and windy for Mother’s Day

Skies were clear and temperatures were chilly this Saturday morning. Lows dipped into the mid to upper 30s, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Frost Advisory for a large portion of central Indiana. It will expire at 10 AM and temperatures will improve throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach into the lower 60s this afternoon, which is about 10 degrees below average for the date.

You will notice more clouds filling into the state this afternoon as our next storm system approaches the Ohio Valley. Today is the pick of the weekend and it will be the best day to complete any yard work before the heavy rains arrive. Shower chances climb Saturday night, and it will be heavy in spots early Sunday morning.

It will be a wet and windy Mother’s Day and it could potentially be one of the wettest on record for Indianapolis. Showers and thunderstorms may dump up to 2.00” of rain for parts of central Indiana. Isolated higher totals are also a possibility! It will turn windy as well with wind gusts up to 40 MPH.

The forecast high for Indianapolis on Sunday is set to reach 55°. However, there is going to be a large temperature gradient across the area due to the path of the storm system. Some of our northern counties will struggle to rise above 50°, while some locations south of Indy could rise into the lower 60s!

We will begin a sunny stretch at the start of the workweek. The clear skies during the overnights early in the week will allow temperatures to fall back into the mid to upper 30s. That means, there could be frosty mornings looming in the forecast early in the week! Prepare to cover any sensitive plants Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings!