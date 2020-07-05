Temperatures continue to climb this week!

It was a hot holiday around central Indiana as temperatures climbed into the lower 90s! Indiana reach 90° for a sixth time this year. A few downpours fired up during the heat of the day as well. Indianapolis only received 0.09” of rain on July 4. The high heat and humidity will linger in the forecast for the next week. The muggy weather will also bring storm chances every day during peak heating hours.

It’s going to be hot for drivers participating in the Brickyard 400 with a high of 92° in Indy this afternoon! The temperatures today are more than five degrees above average for early July. The sunshine will also strong with the UV Index at a 10 midday. Sunburn may occur within 12 minutes if you don’t apply and reapply sunscreen while being outdoors. Remember to drink plenty of water too!

It will become even more humid late in the workweek as temperatures gradually rise into the mid-90s! The combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel even hotter outside. The heat index gives us an idea on how hot it will feel using air temperature and relative humidity. Heat indices could rise near or exceed the 100° by Wednesday of this week!