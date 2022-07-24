We are kicking off the day with warm and humid weather with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It is going to turn steamy today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. A Heat Advisory has been issued for south-central Indiana between noon and 8 PM. Heat index values may exceed 100° over the southern half of the state today.

The muggy atmosphere will help thunderstorms develop and strengthen ahead of a cold front. You can expect several dry hours today before storm chances ramp up this afternoon!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are going to be possible today. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all central Indiana under a slight risk zone. Storms today will be capable of producing damaging winds, heavy downpours, and a minimal risk of an isolated tornado. The severe weather threat exists between 3 PM and 10 PM.

Storm chances wind down after midnight and skies will become mostly cloudy. The wind will shift out of the northwest overnight and it will bring in cooler air to central Indiana on Monday. We are going to have a break from the 90° heat this workweek. There are also going to be more opportunities for rainfall this week!