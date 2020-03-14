Timeline for the wintry mix; skies brighten on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update (11:10 AM) >> A moderate to heavy band of snow developed over Montgomery, Hamilton and Boone counties around 10 AM. The snow quickly accumulated near Lebanon, Linden and Darlington. Still like the highlighted zone for snowfall potential on the map posted earlier. However, there could be some spots, especially northwest of the Indy metro, that could see 2” to 3” of snow by the time the system moves out. Already have a report of 1” on snow on the ground in West Lafayette and another 3” in Arcadia! Roads have also become slick north of downtown, so use caution if you’re traveling today.

We are tracking winter-like weather for the last official weekend of winter! Rain and snow showers have already moved into parts of central Indiana this morning, mainly in the northern zone of the FOX59 viewing area. Most of the wintry precipitation is going to fill into the state by late morning and midday hours. Temperatures will fall to the 30s by the afternoon and hold steady through the evening.

Snow may stick is spots, mainly on elevated or grassy surfaces. Around 1” is possible for locations that see more snow versus rainfall between 1 PM and 5 PM. Most of the snow that lands on roads will likely melt on contact due to warm surface temperatures. However, some untreated surfaces may become slick during peak hours with moderate precipitation.

The wave of rain and snow will wind down in intensity after 6 PM. The area will begin to dry out after midnight with skies turning mostly cloudy. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning.

Skies will brighten as we start Sunday! A mix of scattered clouds and sunshine will help temperatures recover a bit Sunday afternoon. Highs will remain unseasonably cool and will rise into the mid-40s in Indianapolis.

Near and above average temperatures return to the central Indiana early in the work week. We officially start spring this Thursday and will open the season with highs in the 60s! The mild weather will bring windy conditions and a chance for storms late in the week. Forecast models are showing a large temperature drop by next weekend.