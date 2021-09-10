Tracking a pleasant Friday; heating up this weekend

We’re tracking another comfortable morning across central Indiana as temperatures fall to the 50s. Skies are clear to start the day and the morning rush hour is going to be bright. A high-pressure feature is sitting right over the Ohio Valley, which will provide us with dry and sunny weather for today. Highs will be seasonal and rise near 80 degrees this afternoon.

The weather is going to cooperate for high school football games this evening! Temperatures will decline to the 70s with comfy dew points in the mid-50s. Enjoy the lower dew points while they last because they are going to crank up this weekend along with air temperatures.

It is going to turn noticeably hotter and more humid on through the weekend. By Sunday, highs near 90 degrees will return to central Indiana! Both days of the weekend look dry with plenty of sunshine.

The heat is on early next week. A cold front will arrive next Wednesday, and it will bring our next round of showers and storms. Temperatures will drop behind the front and will return to the lower 80s.