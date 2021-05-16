Tracking a seasonal Sunday; storm chances rise tonight

We are starting off our Sunday rather cloudy with light showers passing over the area. Central Indiana still has “drier” air in place, which means some the showers are evaporating before reaching the ground. Many locations have only received sprinkles from the activity this morning. Rain totals have stay BELOW 0.10” since midnight!

There will be several dry hours to enjoy outside today. A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out at times, mainly south of Indianapolis. Cloud cover will become broken midday, especially over north-central Indiana. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon, which is seasonal for mid-May.

Another round of rain and storms will move into central Indiana overnight. The heaviest rain will likely impact areas near Martinsville, Columbus, and Bloomington shortly after midnight. At times, there will be rumbles of thunder too. Severe weather is not expected with the showers and storms tonight and Monday morning.

Kids will want to have the rain gear at the bus stop Monday! The heaviest rain will occur early in the day with showers becoming more scattered by the afternoon. A boundary is going to settle over central Indiana early in the week, which will keep rain showers around through Wednesday.