Tracking a shift in the soggy weather pattern

It has been a soggy stretch for Indianapolis in the last six days. Since May 14, Indy has had measurable precipitation with the heaviest of the rain falling last Sunday. On the 17th, the city received 1.53″ of rain, making it the wettest day of the month so far. The precipitation total for the month of May is now running more than one inch above normal to-date! The total for spring (10.68″) is also trending above average (+0.19″).

The wet pattern is finally coming to an end across central Indiana. The steadiest of the rainfall from the closed low pressure system has shifted east. The system will likely impact eastern Kentucky/ Ohio today, only bringing central Indiana a low chance for rain. We can still expect several dry hours for our Wednesday with breaks in the clouds later this afternoon. Any sunshine we see this afternoon will help temperatures bump up into the mid to upper 60s!

It will also be breezy today and tonight with winds streaming in out of the east. Wind gusts could rise to 25 MPH at times today. The strong breeze will also persist through the overnight hours. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as lows fall back into the lower 50s.

Temperatures will continue to rise as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs will climb near 75° on Friday with the warmest weather of the year arriving by Memorial Day! Temperatures on Sunday and Monday are projected to reach the mid-80s! The summer-like warmth will also bring humidity and spotty storm chances through the weekend.