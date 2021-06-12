Tracking a steamy Saturday; relief is on the way!

We’re starting off the weekend without any showers across central Indiana. Skies are mostly sunny and temperatures this morning fell into the upper 60s. It’s also muggy outside with dew points in the mid-60s! Even though it is a dry start to the day, storm chances will rise again for the afternoon.

Friday was the first day of the year Indianapolis reached the 90° mark! Prepare for another day with highs in the lower 90s. Dew points will creep near 70° this afternoon, which will make it feel rather uncomfortable today. Heat indices are going to peak into the upper 90s when you factor in the temperature and humidity! The steamy air will also fuel thunderstorms after the lunch hour.

Showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered as a cold front nears central Indiana. A couple storms could turn strong and produce gusty winds, heavy downpours. Localized flooding is also a possibility within the more potent cells.

Storm chances dwindle once we lose the heat of the day. Cloud cover will decrease after midnight with muggy conditions. Lows will fall into the lower 70s.

A cold front will travel over the state tomorrow and bring central Indiana relief from the humidity. It will stay warm Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The 70s will return by next Tuesday!