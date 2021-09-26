Tracking a sunny stretch; unseasonably warm this week!

It may have been a dreary start to the weekend, but the sunshine quickly made its appearance yesterday. Highs across central Indiana climbed into the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday.

The clear skies overnight allowed morning lows to fall into the mid to upper 40s for many communities around the area. A light jacket will be needed heading out this morning. However, you will likely be able to ditch the long sleeves heading into the afternoon!

Southerly winds today will drive the temperatures up into the mid-70s for the afternoon. It’ll be a seasonal Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Breezy conditions are also expected with gusts near 25 MPH at times today. The strong breeze will not be ideal for those who suffer from seasonal allergies. Ragweed is in the high category today along with mold counts.

A summer-like feel is going to return to the area this week. Highs will be trending above average throughout the workweek and even peak into the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances are minimal for the extended period.