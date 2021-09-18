Tracking above average highs for the final weekend of summer!

A couple downpours developed last night, including one over Boone County around 3 AM. Showers have dissipated for now and we are seeing bright skies across central Indiana this morning. Lows fell into the mid to upper 60s around the area.

There is a boundary situated over northern Indiana this morning. The front will keep scattered clouds around today and may even trigger a couple showers this afternoon. The rain chance is weak and not everyone will see a shower today. Highs will rise into the upper 80s this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees above average for the date!

The Indianapolis Indians have a game this evening and the weather should be dry throughout it. Temperatures will be very warm at first, then fall back into the mid-70s by the fireworks display! Lows tonight are going to drop into the mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Central Indiana will stay unseasonably warm through Monday. However, cooler changes are on the horizon this week! An approaching cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday and cooler temperatures as we kick-off the next season! Fall officially begins at 3:21 PM on September 22. Highs in the upper 60s are possible on Wednesday and Thursday.