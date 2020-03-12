Tracking evening storm chances; temperatures drop this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patchy fog and mist have developed around the state this Thursday morning. Icy conditions are not expected with temperatures staying above the freezing mark during the morning rush hour. Skies will stay mainly cloudy throughout the day and there is going to be a lot of dry time. However, there is a storm system that will bring our next round of rain and potentially thunderstorms by the evening. Southerly winds will help temperatures become mild this afternoon ahead of the approaching rainfall. Highs are going to be unseasonably warm and will reach near 60 degrees late in the day.

A couple strong storms will be possible ahead of the inbound cold front this evening. Better dynamics for severe weather exist over western Kentucky, southern Illinois and the southernmost counties in Indiana. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible in that zone. Locally, some storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rain, mainly for areas south of Indianapolis.

Highs will become more seasonal by tomorrow. There will be more sunshine to wrap up the workweek and a strong northwesterly breeze. There could be wind gusts up 30 MPH.

Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend. Rain and wet snow will return Saturday as highs only rise near 40 degrees! After the wave of wintry precipitation, the weather pattern is going to turn quiet. Forecast models are showing a stretch of dry weather early next week. Highs will also gradually rise and become mild midweek.