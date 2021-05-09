Tracking heavy rain, thunderstorms for Mother’s Day

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been traveling across central Indiana this Mother’s Day morning. Rain totals north of Indianapolis have already exceeded an inch for several locations! Lafayette has measured more than 1.75” within a 24-hour period.

Shower chances will continue through the afternoon and remain steady over the northern tier of the state. Some spots could receive more than two inches by the time we head into the evening hours.

There will also be a large temperatures spread across the area because of the path of the storm system. The northern half of the state will likely remain in the 40s for the next several hours, while our southernmost counties reach closer to the 50° mark. Indianapolis may climb near the mid-50s, before temperatures decline behind a cold front.

If you are traveling for Mother’s Day, watch for flooding and low visibility due within the thunderstorms. Some storms over southern Indiana after 3 p.m. could produce gusty winds and hail. Most of activity will move out of the area by 5 to 6 p.m.

Once the showers and thunderstorms move out of the area, cloud cover will decrease, and temperatures will dip down into the mid-30s overnight. Patchy frost will be possible early Monday morning with the lighter winds and chilly temperatures overnight.

We’re tracking a sunny stretch this week and the potential for frosty mornings! By the end of the week, temperatures will become more seasonable with highs near 70°.