Tracking isolated storm chance today; steamy weekend ahead!

There were a few spotty showers in our northern counties last night. All the of the rainfall stayed north of the Indy metro overnight and early this morning. Skies have turned partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s across the area.

Dew points in the mid-60s are creating a sticky-feel in the air today. Prepare for the high heat and humidity as temperatures rise into the upper 80s this afternoon!

It won’t be a bad day heading out the Indiana State Fair with many locations likely staying dry. However, a couple showers or storms may fire-up with peak heating this afternoon. The limited storm chance will decline once we begin to lose daytime heating. Lows will drop into the upper 60s by early Sunday.

Sunday is going to be steamy with dew points near 70° and with highs soaring into the lower 90s! Heat indices will likely peak into the mid-90s across central Indiana tomorrow afternoon.

An unsettled weather pattern is expected next week with daily storm chances for the state. We really could use the rainfall with lawns and vegetation beginning to dry out. Indianapolis has only had 0.02” in the month of August.