We are tracking another wave of light snowfall this Sunday morning. The rates are going to be much lighter compared to early Saturday, and totals will be lighter too. Most spots may see a light coating from this wave activity. However, isolated locations could see a few tenths of an inch of snowfall. This is snow to potentially see slick spots on roads, primarily on untreated surfaces and bridges/overpasses.

Most of the activity is going to track east of central Indiana by midday. Through the afternoon, skies will remain rather cloudy and there is still a chance for flurries/drizzle at times. Highs will only reach into the mid-30s today, which is near-average for this time of year.

Some cloud cover is going to break apart overnight and early Monday morning. The weather in central Indiana will become quiet for the start of the new workweek as highs rise near 40°. The lull in activity is going to be brief and the weather pattern is going to turn much more active in the week ahead.

We are watching two storm systems that will impact the Ohio Valley this week. This first one arrives late Monday night and it will bring a chance for rain/snow mix as lows drop near the freezing mark. The precipitation should turn over to mainly rainfall for the Hoosier State on Tuesday.

However, this potent system will be capable of producing strong winds locally, and significant snowfall west of the state. Northwestern Illinois, eastern Iowa and northern Missouri are already under a Winter Storm Watch. Any adjustments to the path of this system could impact the precipitation type we see across the region, so it is important to stay up-to-date with any new developments within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Another storm system arrives late in the week. Forecast models are hinting at another shot of snowfall and much colder weather heading into next week. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week because adjustments will be made this many days out!