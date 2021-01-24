Tracking messy weather for Monday

Most of the wintry mix from this morning has already moved out of the viewing area. The wave left a light coating of snow in several locations, mainly along and south of the I-70 corridor. There could still be lingering drizzle or flurries at times through the afternoon. Skies will remain rather cloudy for the rest of the day with temperatures rising into the mid-30s late in the afternoon.

We are closely monitoring a storm system that will likely have impacts on travel by Monday. This system will first bring a wave of freezing rain to southern Indiana by the morning rush hour, then the system will fill into central Indiana as we approach midday. The freezing line stays south of Indy until the mid-afternoon hours, then it will move just north of the city. At that point, the freezing rain will turn to all rain showers.

However, FOX Futurecast shows the icy mix staying over the northern half of the state for several hours and well into the evening/overnight. This is concerning because ice accumulation will be more significant in the areas that see freezing rain the longest. Up to 0.10″ of ice may accumulate from the system.

Travel will become tricky during the day Monday, Monday night and into Tuesday morning. There will be a few disturbances that will move across the state this week and bring many rounds wintry weather through Thursday.