A Few Morning Sprinkles

Good morning! We are kicking off the workweek with temperatures in the mid-30s around central Indiana. The additional cloud cover that moved in overnight prevented temperatures from dropping back into the lower 20s like it did over the weekend.

A weak disturbance is going to slide over the state this morning and it will keep the cloud cover around during the first half of the day. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out early in the day. However, dew points have dropped into the 20s, meaning there is a lot of dry air in place. Most of the moisture will likely not reach the surface.

By the afternoon, skies should brighten, and temperatures will rise back into the mid-50s. Temperatures today are trending nearly 15 degrees above average for mid-February!

Timing Out Rainfall

Valentine’s Day will start off dry with increasing clouds throughout the day. Light rainfall will move into the state by tomorrow afternoon and will continue through the overnight hours. It will be a quick-moving wave and the area should dry out by Wednesday. Rain totals will stay below a quarter of an inch.

Remaining Mild

Wednesday is going to the pick-of-the-week with a mild air mass settling into the Ohio Valley. Highs will peak into the mid to upper 60s that afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Changes arrive Wednesday night as a second, more potent storm system moves into the state.

The storm complex will bring a threat for severe weather for several states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Southeastern Indiana is also highlighted under that threat mid-week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Much Colder End of the Week

Highs on Thursday will occur early in the day before a strong cold front tracks over central Indiana. Temperatures are going to quickly fall behind the boundary and bottom out into the mid-20s by Friday morning. A wintry mix is possible Thursday night and early Friday morning as colder air channels into central Indiana. We will wrap-up the workweek on a much colder note with highs in the lower 30s.