Tracking near-record warmth today; heavy rain develops Tuesday

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night along an approaching warm front. The boundary is moving over the area this morning, which is bringing a large temperature spread across the state. Some spots are already in the lower 60s, including Bloomington and Terre Haute!

Today will likely mark the 10th time Indianapolis has climbed into the 60s this month. Today’s high will tie for the most 60°days in December for Indy! The strong southerly breeze today will bring in the unseasonably warm temperatures this morning and afternoon. The rare air is not going to stick around long. A wind shift occurs tonight, which will drop temperatures back into the mid-40s on Tuesday.

It is a very different story for those living in the Upper Midwest. Significant snow totals and high winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Another wave of steady rain is going to move into central Indiana early Tuesday morning. Air temperatures will fall near 40° early tomorrow morning, but the upper air may be cool enough to support a wintry mix at first!

The light mix will quickly turn to rain locally tomorrow. However, northern Indiana will have an opportunity to see a sticking snow on Tuesday! Highs around the area will reach into the mid-40s tomorrow afternoon. Rain totals 0.5” to 1.00” are going to possible. Potentially higher totals (1”+) may happen over south-central Indiana.