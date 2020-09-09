Tracking patchy fog this morning; another warm, humid day for central Indiana

It was another steamy day across central Indiana on Tuesday as highs peaked into the lower 90s. Terre Haute ended up with a high of 92° and Indianapolis reached its 18th 90° day of the year. On average, downtown Indy reaches 90° 19 times per year. The city will likely hit that mark this afternoon with the high heat and humidity in place again.

There is a “stationary” frontal boundary situated over central Indiana today. Indianapolis is located on the “warm” side of the boundary and this is evident with what has been occurring across this U.S. in the last 24 hours. Highs yesterday struggled to reach 60° in Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis, Minnesota! Rapid City, South Dakota, only climbed to 44° on Tuesday when temperatures were in mid-80s on Sunday.

Watch for areas of fog this Wednesday morning. The fog is much thicker north of Indianapolis at the 7 o’clock hour. Use your low beams in the spots with low visibility and use caution as you head to work.

A cooler change is on the way as the front slowly sags south over the state. However, we have another hot day on tap for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Once central Indiana is north of the frontal boundary, temperatures will begin to decline. Tomorrow will be more seasonal and more comfortable with highs in the lower 80s.

There will be several dry hours through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. An approaching cold front will bring another chance for scattered storms Saturday evening and night. Behind the system, the weather will turn even cooler and bright. Highs early next week will reach into the upper 70s!