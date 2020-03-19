Tracking rain and storms, severe threat rises slightly for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patchy fog and warmer air out-the-door this morning, while the early rush hour looks mostly dry (light mist). Grab the light jacket and an umbrella--both will be needed to end our last day of winter.

Rain chances will be on the rise for the afternoon and evening, along with our temperatures (warm front passage). Today will likely mark the warmest day of 2020, so far. Highs this evening and overnight could reach the upper 60s and lower 70s before the arrival of a strong cold front.

The severe threat has risen since yesterday! A slight risk now for the state for late afternoon and through the overnight. Isolated wind damage and hail will be possible in a few stronger storms, along with some local flooding. The threat for isolated tornadoes remains quite low but will be monitored. Rainfall ranges will be between 1/2" to 2" in some spots before 7 a.m. Friday.

Colder will arrive early Friday and eventually bring an end to rainfall! Although tomorrow morning will be warm...falling temperatures are expected through the day on gusty, northwest winds! Friday afternoon readings will fall into 40s by 4 p.m.

A dry weekend ahead but the spring feel will hold off, for now!