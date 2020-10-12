Tracking rain today; coldest of the season late week

Patchy fog out-the-door to begin your Monday morning, while temperatures hold in the lower 60s to upper 50s in your hometown. Expect plenty of dry time this morning and early afternoon, as winds turn breezy from the southwest. A mix of sun and clouds should help move our temperatures to near 80° before an approaching cold front.

Between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. scattered showers and storms will be nearing downtown. This is our best chance in quite sometime. It’s not the perfect scenario, nor will it be enough to bust the drought but its something! Rain and storms will generate some gusty wind too. Rainfall amounts will range between .10″ to 1/3″ of inch across central Indiana before ending around 8 p.m.

Slightly cooler weather is back tomorrow, as sunshine and dry conditions return. A more impressive front to arrive on Thursday. This will be our first true shot of cold weather of the fall season. Highs will struggle to reach the middle 50s on Friday and Saturday, while overnight lows drop into the lower 30s with thick frost anticipated!