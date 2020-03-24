Tracking showers; warmer surge on the way

Cloudy skies remain thick overhead to begin your Tuesday morning. A few showers will be possible by sunrise but should be limited to only a few counties. Plenty of dry hours are expected today before a larger push of rain arrives for the afternoon and evening. Due to rain chances nearing through the day, gray skies will remain intact for most of our viewing area.

Steady pockets of rain will fall this evening, especially for counties along and south of Interstate 70. Rainfall totals will range from trace amounts to 1/2″ or more in our southern counties.

Sunshine is back tomorrow and our ONLY dry day of the workweek! Along with the sun, milder air will take hold, marking a fantastic day.

Warmer air will continue to build on Thursday and take us right into the weekend. Although some showers and storms will be in the mix, gaps of dry time will be enjoyed too. Saturday should mark the warmest of 2020 (so far), as highs reach the lower 70s!