Tracking warmer weather Sunday; stormy start to the week

Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the comfortable temperatures Saturday afternoon! Highs reached into the mid-70s, which is above normal for the start of May. Winds were gusty and southerly winds will become strong again this afternoon. The southerly wind flow will help drive temperatures closer to the 80° mark later today!

We will have several dry hours today before rain chances rise tonight. There is going to be a mix of sun and clouds early in the day with skies becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. The next storm system is nearing the Ohio Valley and it will bring an isolated shower chance to southern Indiana by the evening. You will still have a chance to complete yard work today!

Most of the shower activity is going to fill into the state after midnight and become more widespread by the Monday morning rush hour. Embedded heavy downpours are also expected early in the day. Shower chances live Monday afternoon and evening. There could even be a couple stronger thunderstorms that fire up Monday night.

A large portion of central Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather for Monday evening and night. Strong thunderstorms will fire up outside Indiana’s western border around 7 PM and move into west-central Indiana after 8 PM, according to our FOX Futurecast. Main threats include gusty winds, large hail and heavy downpours that lead to flash flooding.

Stay tuned for updates on the timeline of the system! There will be more opportunities to see rain this week as another system brings more rain to the area on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures arrive late in the workweek.