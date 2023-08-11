This morning brings another dry start to the day. Fog is not an issue and the current weather pattern is quiet through the morning rush hour and at the bus stop. Expect a mix of sun and clouds at sunrise and through lunchtime today while temperatures climb into the upper 70s.

This afternoon, a dying storm complex approaching from Illinois should continue to weaken with only a slight shower chance for the western counties of Indiana. Indianapolis looks to stay dry through the afternoon and early evening, with highs reaching the middle 80s.

For tonight, a few storms will possibly last overnight, as temperatures only drop into the upper 60s and mugginess/high humidity holds statewide.

On Saturday, more sun mixing with clouds is expected, along with steady warming into the middle and lower 80s. Storm chances will exist at times tomorrow afternoon and into the evening, brought on by the heat and instability but not all will contend with the wet conditions. There is a risk that a few storms could be on the stronger to severe side and will be monitored through the day for lightning, hail and strong gusts.

The Brickyard 200 looks dry, but a small or limited chance does exist for a pop-up shower/storm on Sunday, but HIGHLY unlikely for the track. Bigger rain and storm chances increase for late Sunday and into Monday morning, followed by a cooler flow into early next week!