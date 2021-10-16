Trending cooler this weekend

The system that brought more than two inches of rain in Muncie, Bloomington and Eagle Creek has pushed out the area this Saturday morning. Most of the rainfall exit our eastern counties by 6 AM. Skies are going to be much brighter today with much cooler temperatures.

Strong northwesterly wind flow will keep highs below average for this time of year. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

The weather looks pleasant for evening events too! Long sleeves will be needed if you plant to visit haunted houses or corn mazes tonight. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 40s by 10 PM and eventually bottom out in the lower 40s early tomorrow morning! If Indianapolis drops to the forecast low of 42°, it will be the coldest of the season thus far.

The sunny stretch will carry into the new workweek. Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the state late in the day Wednesday.