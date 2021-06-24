Tropical downpours bring potential for flash flooding

TROPICAL AIR AND TROPICAL DOWNPOURS

Humidity surged into the state Thursday bringing along with it the first of several batches or clusters of showers and thunderstorms. While the early evening downpours will diminish new rains are to arrive before sunrise. A persistent, stalled front, high levels of humidity are to bring on rainfall in big bunches especially Friday.

The air is loaded with tropical moisture and will provide any thunderstorm in this environment with the ammunition to produce drenching, blinding downpours. The potential repeat performance of such rains will bring on the threat of flash flooding. The location of the front and the consistent rainfall are to target western Indiana through Saturday morning.

Flash flood watches extend from southern Michigan to Kansas as the stalled front lingers for several days and while we are to have rain, perhaps for some, we should NOT write off any outdoor plans for the weekend.

Friday will be the “wettest” day of the next five with peak coverage at 50% to 60% for much of the day. Friday will include multiple rounds of downpours along with a few gusty storms in the mix. The rain will then begin to scatter and diminish late day into the night eventually easing by sunrise Saturday. Rainfall coverage will then be quite minimal on Saturday – under 20% and signals that DRY TIME will be abundant.

The pattern is unstable and unsettled for several days and each day a downpour and a thunderstorm is possible. Be careful if you see any standing water. Never drive through high water and DO NOT play in flooded streets. Flash flooding is a real possibility and warnings could begin as early as Friday morning. Stay tuned for updates.