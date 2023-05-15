INDIANAPOLIS – Wet weather may make a quick pass on Tuesday, but dry and sunny conditions will soon follow.

Wet weather, but not a washout

Clouds will return overnight as a weak storm system enters the picture heading into Tuesday morning. Light showers are expected to be in the area, with greater frequency in Southern Indiana, through the early afternoon. Total rainfall will be less than 0.10″ and is not worth cancelling outdoor plans for. However, a rain jacket may be useful to have handy.

The rest of the day will feature a clearing sky and temperatures that should spike from low 60s to near 70 degrees with the sun coming out. A nice evening will follow with skies continuing to clear.

A gorgeous couple of midweek days!

Wednesday’s weather will be much different from the several days leading up. The biggest change? Incredibly sunny skies! It may be cool in the morning with temps around 50, but we’ll warm quickly with the clear sky. By late afternoon, temps should reach the low to mid 70s. Wind will be light and the air will be dry. It will be an excellent day to spend outdoors at any time.

Thursday will essentially be an extension of Wednesday’s beautiful weather. It will be difficult to find a cloud in the sky at any point in the day! Temps will begin in the upper 40s, but will warm in the mid-upper 70s as our wind becomes southerly.

Late week rain chance & a seasonable weekend

After Tuesday, our next chance for rain will not come until later on Friday. The exact timing still includes some variability between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, but this period of rain will not last more than several hours regardless. We will cool temporarily behind the front, but it will be a seasonable weekend in general.