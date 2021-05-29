Turning milder for the rest of the holiday weekend

The long holiday weekend got off to a chilly and cloudy start. Temperatures Saturday afternoon only peaked in the low to mid 60s. These temperatures are more typical of mid-April rather than late May. At least we salvaged some sunshine as we got into the afternoon and the rest of the weekend will bring plenty of it.

Skies continuing to clear and cool northeasterly winds will send temperatures down to the low and mid 40s early Sunday morning. Race Day will start off quite chilly, so if you’re heading out to the track early, prepare to go in layers. This will be the coldest Indy 500 morning since 1989, 32 years ago! However, we’ll see great improvements throughout the day/ Temperatures will start off in the 40s, rise to the low 60s near the start of the race, and peak in the low 70s during the late afternoon.

We’ll add a few more clouds for Memorial Day but it will still bring plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures Monday afternoon will rise to the mid 70s, snapping our streak of 80-degree warmth on the holiday. Each of the past five have reached 80° and above. Remember Memorial Day in 2018? It was a hot one where the temperature reached 95°! No 90s in the forecast but we do get back to summer-like warmth in the 80s next weekend.