Turning warmer, breezy today; freeze watch issued for Saturday morning

Skies are clear this Thursday morning and temperatures have dropped near the 40-degree mark across central Indiana. It may be a chilly start, but highs today are going to rise more compared to Wednesday!

You can also expect plenty of sunshine this morning and afternoon as temperatures rise into the upper 60s. The westerly breeze could become strong at times and may gust up to 30 mph.

Prepare for a damp, cool open to our Friday. More clouds will move into the area this evening and overnight as our next wave of rain closes in on central Indiana. The clouds tonight will keep temperatures from dropping back into the lower 40s. However, the area will still fall into the upper 40s by Friday sunrise with the chance for rain.

The wind direction will shift early in the day Friday and it will turn blustery! Wind gusts could even climb near 35 mph as a cold front passes over the state.

At least shower chances will not last all day and should drop by the afternoon. Skies will brighten Friday afternoon, but temperatures hold steady in the 40s.

Plan to cover your sensitive plants by Friday night! We are going to have another taste of winter early Saturday with plunging temperatures near 30°! The record low for Saturday is 29 degrees, which was set back in 1947.

As a result, the National Weather Service has placed central Indiana under a Freeze Watch for Friday night and Saturday morning. Widespread frost is likely with the clear skies, calm winds and below freezing temperatures.