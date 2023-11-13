We are starting off the workweek with chilly temperatures and mostly clear skies. Temperatures are going to drop into the mid-30s prior to sunrise, meaning a heavy coat will be needed for kids waiting at the bus stop.

There is a cold front located west of central Indiana this morning and it will quietly slide over the area later today. The boundary is not going to produce rain or even much cloud cover, but it will bring a northerly shift in the wind direction. Highs will reach into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Rain has been minimal this month with totals staying below 0.2” in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, the chance for rain remains low this workweek. However, we will have a decent shot at rainfall at the end of the week when a system arrives to the Midwest. After the rain moves, temperatures will drop back near seasonal levels and the area will dry out for the weekend.