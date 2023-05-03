INDIANAPOLIS – We’re beginning to turn a corner with cool & gray weather in the rearview and a warm up ready to take place across the region.

Blasting into the 70s

Wednesday has become the first day in the 60s since last Saturday, but it will only take another 24 hours for much of the Hoosier State to break into the 70s! This will be dependent on overall cloud cover, which will be 50/50 at most. For areas that fall short, a day in the upper 60s can still be expected. Keep in mind that morning lows will be in the upper 30s, despite the warm afternoon!

Temps will reach the 70s a little easier on Friday as we warm a couple degrees. Clouds may be more abundant than Thursday, but southerly wind will be more robust too. A chance for a quick shower or two exists in our southern counties, but no more than filtered sunlight elsewhere.

Warm weekend incoming

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid and upper 70s respectively. We’ll watch as a ridge expands across the Central US and a southerly surface wind is bolstered. Either day will be excellent to enjoy outdoors as there will be a mix of sun & clouds to at least offer some shade at times. Sunday we will need to keep an eye on what may be a few very isolated downpours or storms, but no other rain is expected until the new week.

Strong ridge maintains warmth

The aforementioned ridge will continue to strengthen as we head into the next week. It is also not expected to weaken for the extent of this upcoming week.

The result will be overall warmer than average weather into the middle of the month. Drier than normal weather may prevail too.