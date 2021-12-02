Warm and quiet into the weekend, watching snow potential next week

INDIANAPOLIS – It sure doesn’t feel like the beginning of December outside! Temperatures topped off in the upper 50s and lower 60s! Our average high for this time of year is in the middle 40s! We have another warm day for Friday before more seasonal temperatures return Saturday. We have some rain chances and snow chances to talk about as well.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30s with mostly starry skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

An area of high pressure will keep us sunny for the next few days. Friday will feature temperatures in the upper 50s once again with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Saturday will be sunny again but more seasonal. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday will be our transition day to a more active period of weather. Scattered showers will be around during the day with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 50s. A cold front will push through which will bring colder temperatures and breezy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

Monday will be blustery and cold. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 30s with a few clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest anywhere between 15-25 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday are when things get tricky. Models are still showing the potential for a rain/snow mix on both days. Something that has to be monitored into next week. It is still WAY too early to talk about any kind of totals.