It is hard to believe we are wrapping up the month of July! Indianapolis saw more than three inches of rain this past month, which is more than what the city received in June. Even with the additional rainfall, the city will end the month with a deficit. The precipitation total is running more than an inch below the average for the month.

There were light showers for areas south of I-70 this morning, but totals were minimal. The wave of activity mostly brought cloud cover to central Indiana with most of the shower activity staying southeast of our area. Skies are already much brighter this midday with temperatures in the mid-70s!

Gates opened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard! The race officially starts at 2:30 PM and the weather will stay dry for the event. The high is set to rise near 85° this afternoon. Temperatures will likely peak into the lower to mid-80s across the Hoosier State.

Cloud cover is going to increase overnight with skies becoming mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers may once again develop early tomorrow morning. However, a boundary is going to slide over the Midwest tomorrow and it will trigger more rain and storms, especially during the afternoon hours. A couple strong storms may develop and lead to gusty winds.

Are you ready for another heat wave? Another ridge sets up over area, which will drive the heat and humidity levels up again! More 90s are on tap this week with a more “tropical feel”. Another shot at showers and storms arrives on Thursday.