Warm April takes a chilly turn; Freeze warning issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gusty winds and colder air followed Wednesday night's storms and this chilly may not be letting up for some time. After two days of June level warmth and a month that was running as the warmest in eight years, colder air has arrived.

Sunshine was plentiful to start the day but the strengthening April sunshine is battling the unseasonably chilly air that flows into the state Thursday. Afternoon temperatures were running nearly 30-degree colder from the same time on Wednesday. During the peak heating of the day skies quickly went cloudy.

The instability of the warming of the April sun creates the instability clouds that developed and with some aid from the departing low pressure, scattered showers developed. A few more robust showers will produce a few ice pellets and even briefly some wet snow.

CLEARING OUT

The rain showers will diminish and the skies will clear after sunset and as a more stable atmosphere takes hold but the cold will keep coming. Temperatures are set to drop to near freezing early Friday morning area-wide. A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of central Indiana.

Friday will open frosty but sunshine is expected for most of the day and most of the area. A few afternoon puffy, cumulus clouds are expected along with some chilly afternoon temperatures.

COOL EASTER WITH SOME RAIN - THEN COLDER PATTERN

The chill will ease entering the weekend but there will be growing chance of rain starting later Saturday. Temperatures will make a return to the upper 50s Saturday and Easter Sunday but showers are more likely as we get deeper into the weekend. Easter 2020 will be considerably cooler than last year when on April 21st, 2019 we reached 72-degrees. This will only be the second chilly Easter in 10 years. Since 2010, Easter Sunday's have reached 60° or 70° except for one, 2018. That was an early Easter, April 1st and the high was only 46°

The pattern will get even colder next week behind a powerhouse, wind driven storm. A large surge in cold air will enter the U.S. behind this storm sending temperatures to February levels.