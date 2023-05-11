Late Thursday the clouds were on the increase. Showers are possible as early as sunrise Friday

STREAK CONITNUES

The 70° streak reached seven straight days Thursday when the high reached 80°. This is the WARMEST afternoon in three weeks. On April 20th, the high temperature was 84° in Indianapolis. We’ve now had six 80-degree days this year.

RAIN AROUND FRIDAY

Rain in the forecast starting as early as Friday morning however, the BEST BET to get WET is Friday afternoon when the peak rainfall coverage tops 40%. The rainfall coverage drops to under 20% overnight Friday into Saturday and will remain quite low for the entire weekend. Showers and storms will be widely scattered at best and may perk up later Sunday as a cold front nears. Mother’s Day will be mild and even a touch humid with a forecast high of 76°. This will be the warmest Mother’s Day since 2018, five years, when the high reached an uncomfortable 88°.