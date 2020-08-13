Warm weather rolls; shower chances creeping up into the weekend.

Another dry and tranquil start to the day! After sunrise, sunshine should be plenty for most and temperatures will begin to warm steadily through the day. Light winds and moderate dew points will make it feel a little more uncomfortable at times, with highs in the middle to upper 80’s by late afternoon. Expect more calm weather for tonight and into the overnight hours, under scattered clouds.

Friday will bring heavier cloud cover, along with a slight (20%) shower or storm chance for our southern counties through the afternoon. If you are south of I-70, plan of seeing something on radar, steady at times in spots.

The weekend brings more clouds, while shower chances continue to increase in coverage with Saturday’s rainfall chances setting up MAINLY east and south of Indianapolis. By Sunday, a cold front will provide a better chance statewide for the day. Severe threat looks low and a shift to cooler, less humid air will take hold to begin a new week!